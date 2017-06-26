Army veteran completes eight-hour treadmill challenge for children's causes

An army veteran says he has been ‘blown away’ by the support he received after completing a mammoth charity running challenge.

Andy Pope, an ex-sergeant with the Queen’s Regiment who is a security manager at the Nicholsons Centre, ran for eight hours non-stop in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service.

Taking to the treadmill in the shopping centre at 9am on Saturday, he kept going until 5pm, during which time he covered 45 miles and raised about £15,000.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” he said afterwards.

“The generosity and support has been amazing, I’ve had people chucking money at me for it because they’ve heard about what I’ve done – I’m blown away.”

Mr Pope, who ran four marathons last year, added he had never ran so far or for so long in a single session before and also paid tribute to his wife, Melanie, for her support during the challenge.

The event was held as part of the One Great Day initiative to raise money for Great Ormond Street and other children’s charities.

Visit www.theonegreatday.com to find out more.