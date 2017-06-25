The week in pictures: June 17-23

It’s the 71st annual Holyport fair and this year the theme is pink. There will be stalls a fun fair and activities all raising money for the Holyport Memorial Hall as well as Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Alzheimers Dementia Su
L-R Andy Pope, Melanie Pope, Luke Jewitt, Michelle Andrews. Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead. Centre security manager Andy Pope is spending the whole day running on a treadmill to raise money in aid of Great Ormond Street hospital and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.