The week in pictures: June 17-23

Royal Ascot returned this week, with racegoers, including royalty, enjoying the great weather.

Great Get Together events were held across the borough in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Work was showcased by GCSE and A-level students at Newlands Girls’ School explored topics around mental illness, identity and culture.

More than 100 artists descended on the town for the bi-annual Art on the Street event in Maidenhead on Saturday.

There was something for everyone on Sunday as car enthusiasts were treated to a fleet of rare vehicles at Hedsor Classic Car Show.

The temperature was not the only thing that got tempers fraying on Monday night, as Royal Borough councillors voted 33-10 in favour of proceeding to the next stage of the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

A dance class with a twist was put on for residents at Langley Haven Care Home on Monday.

‘Sharing in the spirit of cricket’ was the aim of the first Women’s Softball Cricket Festival of the summer on Sunday.