Children enjoy trip to Thorpe Park for Rotary Kids Out Day

A day out to a theme park was enjoyed by more than 50 children on Wednesday, June 14.

As part of the Rotary Kids Out Day, the 10 and 11-year-olds were treated to an outing to Thorpe Park in Surrey.

The trip was supported by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead and organised by Ken Rowley.

The club has run the trip for different schools for the past 10 years. This year it was the turn of year six children from Larchfield Primary, in Bargeman Road, and Riverside Primary, in Cookham Road.

Headteacher at Riverside Nick Stevens said: “It was an absolutely roasting day. They went on all the rollercoasters and got absolutely soaked on the Tidal Wave ride.

“They loved it and it is a really lovely final memory of primary school they’ve got.”