All Saints Junior School holds Great Get Together picnic

Food from around the world was enjoyed by children at All Saints Junior School.

On Friday, June 16, the whole school enjoyed a picnic and afternoon of activities organised by year five children.

They organised it as part of the national initiative The Great Get Together in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The class, along with teachers Kelly Hurley, Rachel Eaton-Price and Judith Castle, decided on a theme of multi-culturalism.

Each child brought a sample of food to represent different cultures including items from Sweden and Pakistan.

On the day there was also a yoga session and massages on offer in a wellbeing corner, as well as performances from the school’s Bollywood and street dance clubs.

Year four teacher Laura Delgado said: “We had food from all over the world. The children wanted to celebrate the diversity of our school.

“It was so good, we all loved it.”