Three people, including police officer, taken to hospital after being bitten by dog

James Harrison

Three people were taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Kidwells Close on Sunday.

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) were called shortly before 6.30pm to a report of two people arguing.

A spokeswoman for TVP said: “Police attended and during the incident three people were bitten by a dog in the property, including an officer.

“All three were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

