Three people, including police officer, taken to hospital after being bitten by dog

Three people were taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Kidwells Close on Sunday.
Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) were called shortly before 6.30pm to a report of two people arguing.
A spokeswoman for TVP said: “Police attended and during the incident three people were bitten by a dog in the property, including an officer.
“All three were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
