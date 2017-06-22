Entries now open for Maidenhead and Me art competition

Artists and photographers of all ages are invited to show the town ‘as they see it’ in an art competition.

Now in its fourth year, Maidenhead and Me was launched on Saturday at Art on the Street.

Organised by Maidenhead Civic Society and supported by the Advertiser, Louis Baylis Trust, Nicholsons Centre, Enjoy Maidenhead, Art on the Street and Bovilles Art Shop, the competition is offering prizes of up to £200 in 18 sections for photography and art in three age groups.

Civic Society chairman Bob Dulson said: “Our launch went really well. The super weather and Art on the Street meant we had a lot of interest at our stall.

“Our challenge this year is ‘Maidenhead As I See It’, which raised a few eyebrows. So I think we can expect some surprises come the closing date in September.

“We’d love to see more entries from the many talented youngsters we know are out there. We’ve created new teenage categories in art and photography this year especially for them.”

Entry forms can be downloaded here and are also available from the Nicholsons Centre and Bovilles Art Shop.