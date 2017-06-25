Pets Corner: Tiddles at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Tiddles is a good-natured, affectionate five-year-old black and white male cat, blind in one eye but otherwise in good health.
He has spent his life in a delivery yard where he was well cared for but is now looking for a home.
To find out more, please call Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 01189 722082 or see our website at www.tvaw.org.uk
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
Maidenhead will always have a place in my internal-bodily-fluid-pumping organ.