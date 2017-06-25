Sun, 25
Pets Corner: Tiddles at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tiddles is a good-natured, affectionate five-year-old black and white male cat, blind in one eye but otherwise in good health.

He has spent his life in a delivery yard where he was well cared for but is now looking for a home.

To find out more, please call Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 01189 722082 or see our website at www.tvaw.org.uk

