More teams sign up for Advertiser Cracker Challenge

With less than a week until the Advertiser Cracker Challenge, three more teams have thrown their hats into the ring in a bid to be crowned champions.

Shanly Homes, WeightWatchers and Pythagoras have joined the challenge, which raises money for the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

The event will see teams battle it out at Braywick Park on Thursday, June 29 and take part in rounders, five-a-side football and volleyball matches.

Shanly Homes will be entering two teams and are no strangers to the challenge .

Tamra Booth, operations director at Shanly Group said: “This is always popular with our staff as it’s great fun and raises valuable funds for the fantastic Cracker Appeal, which helps so many people in need in Maidenhead and Windsor.

“We’ve had to be ruthless in our selection process and turn down Team Shanly applicants who simply didn’t cut the mustard. Our elite team choices are now ready to take on the 'Tiser, SportsAble and anyone else who dares to stand between us and victory!”

WeightWatchers, whose head office is based in Maidenhead, decided to join the challenge for the first time.

Tracy Suff, one of the team members, said: “We will certainly give it our best shot. We’re playing volleyball with SportsAble the day before so hopefully they might give us some tips.

“This is the first time we have entered a team and I know we’ll give it 110 per cent.”

Winter Cracker Challenge champions Pythagoras will be looking to defend their title in the summer challenge.

Claire Pearce, team captain said: “We thoroughly enjoyed last year’s summer (and winter) challenges and it was a no brainer for the Pythons to take part again.

“Not only is the Cracker Challenge a lot of fun involving team work, the Cracker Appeal supports local causes, which is important to the company. As I said last year, the Pythagoras Pythons will be back and we are true to our word.”

The challenge will take part in Braywick Park from 6pm.

To find out more about the event, enter a team or donate a raffle prize, please contact Louisa Mace on 01628 678219 or email her at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk