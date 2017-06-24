Newlands Girls' School holds end of year art exhibition

The head of art at Newlands Girls’ School spoke of her pride at seeing her students exhibit their work on Tuesday.

Work was showcased by GCSE and A-level students at the school in Farm Road, exploring topics around mental illness, identity and culture.

Jess Thompson, head of art said: “We’re very proud of the girls this year.

“They have really pushed themselves. There’s a real diversity in terms of subject and medium, and I’ve really enjoyed teaching them this year.”

Zoe Kendall, an A-level student from Cookham, made use of video to explore feelings of isolation and loneliness as a teenager.

Iqra Hussain designed a magazine to tackle issues of culture, fashion and identity.

The 18-year-old said: “I took pictures of people from different backgrounds in their traditional dress, then made them swap and asked them how they felt in each other’s clothes.”

Jessica Binning, 18, explored herself using self-portraits to paint and draw herself in a number of styles.

The A-level student from Maidenhead added: “I was trying to understand more about how people view me.”