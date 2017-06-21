Little Fishes pre-school receives 'good' Ofsted rating

A pre-school is celebrating after turning around an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating to ‘good’ in just under 18 months.

Little Fishes Community Pre-school, based in Furze Platt War Memorial Hall, provides childcare to children aged two-and-a-half to five years old.

In January last year, the pre-school was rated ‘inadequate’ and in June last year, it was rated ‘requires improvement’.

The latest inspection took place in May.

Sophie Lewis, principal said: “We are thrilled with our ‘good’ rating in all areas.

“The children are enjoying the changes we have made helping them to be creative, building their skills ready for school and the staff are committed to providing every child with the opportunity to learn through play and stimulate their curiosity and build awareness of the world around them. We have worked extremely hard over the last year.”