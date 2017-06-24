Maidenhead Tuneless Choir celebrates a year of singing

A full year of ‘singing like no one’s listening’ has been marked by a Maidenhead choir.

More than 100 members of the Tuneless Choir were at Maidenhead United Reformed Church, in West Street, on Wednesday, June 14, to celebrate the milestone.

Since starting 12 months ago it has grown from about 30 singers at its first session to an average weekly attendance of between 60-70, with about 200 signed up.

Group founder Tabitha Beaven said: “I think that’s something that has made a real difference for people, in that life is hard and what we do at Tuneless is just give people a break from the kinds of pressures people feel on a day-to-day basis.

“There’s zero pressure, they can let go of their inhibitions and juss sing their socks off.

“There’s no sign of it stopping.”

The first Tuneless Choir was started in Nottingham in January 2016, and the model has now been copied more than 10 time across the country, including in Maidenhead.

