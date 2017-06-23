'Cutting edge' information centre opened at Larchfield Primary School

An upgrade at a school has provided pupils with the latest technology to begin learning how to programme.

The newly refurbished information centre was opened at Larchfield Primary & Nursery School in Bargeman Road on Monday by representatives from the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation, a charity set up to help fund the educational need of schools and other organisations in the area.

New software includes a range of IT equipment with the Raspberry Pi 3s and a large SMART screen particularly popular with pupils.

Headteacher Niki Alvarado said: “Over the 11 years that I have been in post, the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation has been hugely supportive of our school projects.

“The recent financial help has paid for this wonderful resource where our children are able to use cutting edge technology to begin programming.

“They absolutely love it.”