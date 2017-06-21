Outdoor clothing store Trespass opens in Nicholsons Centre

One of the UK's largest outdoor clothing retailers opened its doors in rhe Nicholsons Centre for the first time this morning (Wednesday).

Jane Wright, manager of the Nicholsons Centre said: “I'm thrilled to welcome Trespass to the centre.

"As one of the UK’s most successful outdoor clothing retailers, Trespass have a fantastic selection of walking boots, jackets and backpacks along with equipment for hikers, campers and anyone who loves the outdoors and adventure.

"With the fantastic weather we are enjoying I am sure there is something in store for everyone."

The new store is located between Clinton Cards and Iceland.