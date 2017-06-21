Tory grammar school proposals dropped in Queen's Speech

Education campaigners in the Royal Borough are celebrating after the Government appeared to scrap grammar school plans.

The Queen’s Speech, which sets out the legislative agenda for the new Parliament, saw proposals to extend selective education in England and Wales quietly dropped today.

Instead, this looks set to be replaced by increased funding for technical colleges.

The Conservative Party had pledged to re-introduce selective schools in its election manifesto, but the policy is one of a number of pledges to have been put on the back burner after the party failed to win an outright majority.

Peter Prior, chairman of Royal Borough-based pressure group Excellent Education for Everyone, said: “We have brought the bit of pressure we could bring to make sure [selective education] is not on the agenda for Maidenhead.

“I’m sure the group will be very pleased and it’s an example of how, if good people get together, you can have a little bit of influence which can mean people in power change their minds.”

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside), the leader of the Royal Borough, said he wasn’t ‘particularly surprised’ by the omission due to the current political situation.

He added: “We’re disappointed the Prime Minister can’t take [grammar schools] forward and that parents [in the Royal Borough] can’t get that choice.

“But we’ve still got fantastic primary and secondary schools [in the borough].”