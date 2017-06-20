Firefighters to hold charity car washes for Grenfell Tower victims

Firefighters at Maidenhead, Slough and Langley fire stations will wash cars over the weekend to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Drivers are welcome to stop by Maidenhead Fire Station, off St Cloud Way, or Langley Fire Station, in Drake Avenue, between 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

Slough Fire Station, in Bath Road, will host a car wash between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

All proceeds will go to to the London Evening Standard's emergency fund for Grenfell Tower victims.

Maidenhead fire station commander Lincoln Ball said: "When we saw horrific scenes in Grenfell Tower, we felt in Berkshire that we had to do something to raise money for the people that have been completely dispossessed by this fire."