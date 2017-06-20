Woodlands Park pupils build dens for shelter challenge

A den-building adventure was enjoyed by pupils and family at Woodlands Park Primary School on Friday.

As part of creative week at the school in Heywood Avenue, children were set the challenge to build a shelter.

Umbrellas, blankets, sticks and duvets were used for the task, which took place on the school playing fields.

Jo Butcher, assistant headteacher, said: "Everyone had a fantastic time and thoroughly enjoyed working together with their family and friends. A fabulous 45 dens were built on the day, all different shapes and sizes and made from a variety or resources.”

On the day each family was asked to provide their own resouces and they had to build a shelter which would protect them from wind and rain, and a shelter which stood by itself.

The event raised money for the school and Save the Children.