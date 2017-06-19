Scouts organise annual summer fair in Pinkneys Green

A smashing time was had by all in Pinkneys Green on Sunday as guests enjoyed the traditional games at the annual summer fair.

Organised by Pinkneys Green Scout Group, the fair has been running annually for more than 25 years.

There were a number of traditional games including plate smashing, higher or lower and roll a penny.

Guests could also try their luck at 'beat the goalkeeper' and in the afternoon take part in the dog show.

Scout leader Simon Wheeler said: "It's been really good, the children always enjoy all the games.

"The vintage cars were a nice new addition and obviously the weather has been great."

Group scout leader Erica Hunter added: "I think it has been busier than last year.

"The barbecue has been really nice and the band were great.

"The only problem has been trying to keep everything cold.

"We raised about £3,000 last year so we're hoping to raise more than that."