Shanly Homes withdraws Oldfield Road planning application

A planning applications for dozens of new homes in Oldfield Road has been withdrawn by house builder Shanly Homes.

The application for land in Oldfield Road that includes Thames Auto Sales, The Amber Centre and the former Unit 5 was withdrawn yesterday (Thursday).

Plans at the site were for the demolition of the existing buildings, the erection of a three-storey building in the southern part of the site, and the erection of a part two/part three/part four-storey building in the northern part of the site to provide 67 residential dwellings and associated parking.

This article previously incorrectly stated an application for Desborough Bowling Club had been withdrawn, which is not the case. We apologise for the error.