Charity golf day raises nearly £8,000

Nearly £8,000 was raised for good causes at the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Charity Golf Day earlier this month.

Held at Maidenhead Golf Club in Shoppenhangers Road, on Thursday, June 1, 12 teams took part in a day of golf then enjoyed a dinner.

The event was sponsored by Twyford-based 1825, the financial services division of Standard Life.

Rotary president David Cager said: “Thanks to their generous sponsorship and the team entries – mostly from local businesses – we raised over £7,800 on the day.

“This is our major fundraising event and the proceeds will enable us to continue supporting both local residents and people living in Third World countries less fortunate than ourselves.”