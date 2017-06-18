Maidenhead gamblers lost £2m on fixed-odds betting terminals in 2016

Figures have revealed gamblers in Maidenhead lost nearly £2m on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBT) in 2016 alone.

Data from Bacta, the trade association for the amusement and arcade gaming machine industry, shows £1,959,457 was lost on FOBTs in a total of 10 bookmakers with 37 FOBT machines in the area. Between 2008-2016, £13,275,046 was lost in total.

Bacta says the gambling industry must have a responsibility of care to consumers over profit.

A spokesman for the Campaign for Fairer Gambling said: “The bizarre experiment to allow high stakes casino gambling in betting shops has failed. Enough is enough, it’s time for all political parties to commit to reducing the maximum stake on these machines.”

Chief executive at Maidenhead Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Chris O’Hare added: “We’ve helped local people who’ve got into significant debt due to gambling some in such debt they can’t afford food or other essentials. Please don’t hesitate to contact us.”