GOSH and Alexander Devine fundraiser to run 45 miles on treadmill

Nicholsons Centre security manager Andy Pope is gearing up to spend eight hours running on a treadmill for charity.

His feat of endurance will be part of the One Great Day initiative taking place at the shopping centre on Saturday, June 24, in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The event will see a family fun day at the centre with a host of activities taking place from 9am to 5pm in the main square.

Experienced marathon runner Andy, 50, will be running on a treadmill for the entire eight hours of the event and expects to cover more than 45 miles; an enormous feat of physical and mental endurance.

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take part in an event on behalf of the Nicholsons Centre to raise money for two amazingly worthwhile charities, while challenging myself to run further and longer than I have ever run before.

“I am hoping for lots of support to help me get through what I am sure will be an extremely difficult physical and mental test of my endurance.”

Expressions Fitness is providing the equipment and training support and Andy can be sponsored online at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AndrewPope2 or on the day.

Other activities at the event include a tombola, competitions, a children’s treasure hunt and music from the Alexander Devine buskers.

Nicholsons Centre manager Jane Wright said: “We are absolutely delighted to be a part of One Great Day. Hosting an event like this gives us the chance to give something back to support the wonderful work of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.”

She added: “One Great Day is about community engagement and raising money for a number of great causes, but it is also a fantastic opportunity for families in the area to enjoy some fun while out shopping together.”

The mall is one of 140 shopping centres across the UK taking part in ‘One Great Day’. Started in 2014, the event has so far raised more than £250,000 for 93 different children’s charities.