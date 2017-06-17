4,000-mile charity bike ride hits £1,000 fundraising milestone

A mammoth cycle challenge across Europe has managed to raise £1,000 so far for the Oxford Health charity.

Daniel Hunt, from Pinkneys Green, set off for the challenge, which will see him cycle 4,000 miles through 23 countries on Saturday, June 3.

The 28-year-old has cycled through three countries so far, and he arrived in Denmark on Tuesday, June 13.

He is hoping to raise £5,000 in total, which will go towards the Oxford Health charity, which supports the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital and Nuffield Hospital, which treated his grandfather for bowel cancer before he died in December.

The former Altwood pupil has been documenting his travels on Facebook, and his adventures so far include paying to get his bike back after it was clamped, and watching a football match with new friends in Sweden.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DanielsEuroCycle to donate to the challenge.

A mammoth cycle challenge across Europe has managed to raise £1000 so far for the Oxford Health charity.

Daniel Hunt, from Pinkneys Green, set off for the challenge, which will see him cycle 4000 miles through 23 countries on Saturday, June 3.

The 28-year-old has cycled through three countries so far, and he arrived in Denmark on Tuesday, June 13.

He is hoping to raise £5000 in total, which will go towards the Oxford Health charity, which supports the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital and Nuffield Hospital, which treated his grandfather for bowel cancer before he died in December.

The former Altwood pupil has been documenting his travels on Facebook, and his adventures so far include paying to get his bike back after it was clamped, and watching a football match with new friends in Sweden.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DanielsEuroCycle to donate to the challenge.