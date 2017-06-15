84 per cent of Royal Borough schools are 'good' or 'outstanding'

The Royal Borough has maintained the overall inspection rate of its schools with 84 per cent holding ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Ofsted inspection ratings as of the end of May this year.

The good news was revealed at a meeting of the School Improvement Forum on Monday where members also received an update on the progress of the pupil premium and plans for a number of youth activities over the summer.

Only Courthouse Junior School, in Blenheim Road, saw its Ofsted rating fall from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’.

The forum heard just over 100 pupils were identified under the pupil premium – additional funding for publicly funded schools in England to raise the attainment of disadvantaged pupils – in 2016, but conceded that there must be more and that more work needed to be done identifying and signposting children and parents.

The panel discussed the importance of upskilling teaching assistants and engaging parents, while being mindful of mental health issues at a younger age.

It also identified the need to maintain contact with pupils identified under the scheme throughout the summer holidays and announced there will be a number of activities offered through the borough’s youth services and a series of Aspiration Days.

Cllr Marion Mills (Con, Belmont) donated some funds from her Members’ Participatory Budget to help arrange one or two of the days.

She said: “I have provided the education team with £1,250 to help them arrange at least one or two Aspiration Day trips for year five children. Hopefully, this will encourage the children to aim high and study hard.”

The first trip has been arranged to Reading University for pupils from Riverside School, Courthouse Junior School and Furze Platt Junior School – on Monday who will then put together a presentation to share at their school assemblies.

A list of summer activities for eight to 16-year-olds will be available on www.wamster.org.uk from tomorrow (Friday).