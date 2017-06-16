Advertiser Charity Challenge: Team SportsAble 'in it to win it'

‘We're in it to win it’ is the message from Team SportsAble, who are gearing up for this year’s Advertiser Charity Challenge.

Teams are being sought to take part in the annual challenge which raises money for the newspaper’s Cracker Appeal.

Damian Ng, sports development officer at the disability sports charity in Braywick Road, said: “We’re done the cracker challenge for a number of years now, the winter and summer one. This is our way of giving something back to the community and having a bit of fun.

“Team SportsAble is a very competent team and we’re aiming to win this.”

Rounders, five-a-side football and volleyball are a few of sports teams will have the chance to take part in.

When asked what Team SportsAble were looking forward to, Damian said: “In the past we have enjoyed the five-a-side football but we’re also quite an avid fan of Nerf Wars but for us, the challenge is a great opportunity for us to bond as a team.

“We’re a young, dynamic team and we’re looking to win.”

The event, run in partnership with the Magnet Leisure Centre, will take place in Braywick Park on Thursday, June 29, from 6pm.

The cost to enter is £100 per team, every penny of which goes to the appeal which supports the elderly and children in our community.

To find out more about the event, enter a team or donate a raffle prize, please contact Louisa Mace on 01628 678219 or email her at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk