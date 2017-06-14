SportsAble member completes fundraising challenge

One of SportsAble's members has spoken of his desire to inspire others after completing two laps of the athletics track with his walking frame.

Stewart McDougall has cerebral palsy and wanted to give something back to the charity that has helped him achieve several personal and fitness goals by taking part in its new One Ton Challenge initiative. It aims to encourage people to raise £100 in 100 days in whatever way they can.

The 26-year-old said: "Obviously with the weather, the plan changed a bit.

"I wanted to do four laps but in the end I went for two, but it felt like four."

Stewart has raised more than £400 to date.

He added: "I've been surprised with the support, I’m very pleased.

"If people can see me complete that distance with my walking frame then I hope I can inspire others – disabled or not.

"The key thing for me is that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it."

Melissa Paulden, marketing manager, said: “It was such a feat, we’e all really proud of him.”

Stewart's page is still open for anyone who would like to donate - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stewart-McDougall