Eton College imam speaks at Maidenhead Mosque for community iftar

One of the UK’s leading imams returned to his hometown as part of Ramadan.

Monawar Hussain joined about 150 people for Maidenhead Mosque’s annual community iftar on Monday.

Muslims and non-Muslims alike, including the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) were welcomed at the event to mark the traditional breaking of the day’s fast.

Mr Hussain, who was born in Taplow and brought up in Maidenhead, was appointed Eton College’s first imam in 2004 and also leads the Oxford Foundation, which campaigns for greater religious integration and education.

Addressing the mosque, he praised Maidenhead and the UK, saying he didn’t know ‘many places in the world where so many faiths can come together’, but added it was a ‘difficult time’ due to ‘extremism of all sorts and political upheaval’.

The event also heard prayers for those killed in terror attacks in Manchester and London.

Speaking afterwards, mosque secretary Saghir Ahmed said: “There’s always people who are unaware of the true message of Islam and that message needs to be brought out, consistently giving the message of peace.

“There are people creating these atrocities in the name of Islam, but they’re getting their faith from the internet and social media.”