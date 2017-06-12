Pupils at Beech Lodge dab in appreciation of Lord Buckethead

Lord Buckethead fever has continued its spread across the country.

Today (Monday) youngsters at Beech Lodge School showed their appreciation for the intergalactic space lord turned political sensation by donning their own buckets.

The mysterious aristocrat has captured the public’s imagination after standing against Maidenhead MP and current Prime Minister Theresa May in last week’s general election.

And according to Daniela Shanly, who founded the school which specialises in care for vulnerable youngsters, the masked candidate has fired pupils’ interest in politics.

“They [the children] watched his video in class and they all laughed and applauded and they can see the irony and the humour,” she said.

“As a school, we have to promote British values and democracy and they understand that, but humour also plays a part.

“And they also understand you can stick a bucket on your head and get 70,000 followers on Twitter.”

She added: “It really helps open up the whole area for the children – they become engaged because of people like him.”

Headteacher Lucy Barnes said it was important for the youngsters to learn about the election’s other candidates in the interest of balance, particularly after last year’s visit by Mrs May.

His lordship is also expected to visit the school, so long as space can be found for him to park his spaceship.