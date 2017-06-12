Model railway club hosts exhibition in Knowl Hill

Train lovers were in for a treat at an annual model railway show on Saturday.

The Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club hosted the event at Knowl Hill Village Hall.

More than 20 exhibits were on show, just two of which were from outside the club.

The rest were from members or ones the 30-strong club has built together.

Chairman of the club Mark Pollard said this show attracted more children, who were fascinated with the models and how they were made.

“I was demonstrating how to build a model locomotive and they were all very interested,” said Mark.

“I think maybe older hobbies are making a comeback. When I was a kid we all had model railways.”

The group was formed in 1968 and meets every Monday.

They hold another exhibition at Cox Green Community Centre on the third Saturday of January.

See www.mmdmrc.org.uk for more details.