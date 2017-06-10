Stories of the week: June 3-9

AS IT HAPPENED: General Election 2017 in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor

Our editorial team provided updates throughout the night, bringing you the latest news from the general election counts for the Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield parliamentary seats. Catch up on the night as it happened.

It was a long and eventful but our team powered through to bring you pictures, videos and reaction to the general election as well as the fallout from a result which left the country with a hung parliament and the Prime Minister's future in doubt.

Anti-cuts protesters block traffic by Maidenhead station

Placard-waving protesters opposing Government cuts were surrounded by police officers as they blocked traffic in front of Maidenhead railway station on Saturday, June 3.

The campaign group Disabled People Against Cuts had announced its intention to stage a demonstration in the town to protest against Conservative welfare reforms.

'Vulnerable' elderly couple conned out of £56,000 with bank card fraud

CCTV images have been released of a number of men and a woman police want to speak to after an elderly couple from Maidenhead were defrauded out of more than £56,000.

The couple received a call on Wednesday, April 19 from a person claiming to be from their bank asking if they had recently received replacement bank cards.

General Election 2017: Tan Dhesi is Slough's new MP with increased majority

Labour's Tan Dhesi is Slough's new MP with an increased majority for the party following yesterday's general election.

Mr Dhesi fought off competition from Tory Mark Vivis, with a total of 34,170 votes – a majority of 16,998.

Outgoing Labour MP Fiona Mactaggart achieved a majority of 7,336 in 2015.

Police reassure public after reports of boys carrying knives outside school

Police are reassuring the public that there is nothing to support rumours of boys carrying knives near Baylis Court School in Slough on Monday.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: "We have been made aware of a message that is in circulation, advising communities that young girls wearing headscarfs were approached by young boys with knives outside Baylis Court girls’ school."

Search on to find £1million winning lottery ticket in Slough

A lottery ticket bought in Slough has made its owner an instant millionaire – but the prize has yet to be claimed.

The search is on to find the winning ticket, which won a Lotto Millionaire Raffle prize in the draw on Saturday, May 13.

For every National Lottery line played, players automatically receive a raffle code, with the winning ticket code being ‘TEAL 5121 8531’. The winner has until November 9 to claim the riches.

General Election 2017: Theresa May holds Maidenhead on night of turmoil for Prime Minister

Theresa May kept her Maidenhead seat after a night of turmoil which saw the Conservative Party significantly underperform.

The Maidenhead result, which came in about 3.30am, saw Theresa May win the seat with a 26,457 majority over Labour’s Pat McDonald, who came in second with 11,261.

19-year-old man suffers stab wound in Burnham assault

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his thigh when he was assaulted in Almond Road in Burnham on Saturday night.

The man was walking in the road at about 10pm when he was approached from behind by 'two or three' males.

He was assaulted with an unidentified item and suffered a stab wound to his thigh. The man required medical treatment and was taken to hospital.

Graffiti painted on walls of Maidenhead Conservative Club

Graffiti appeared on the Conservative Club in Maidenhead’s York Road on the eve of the general election.

The word ‘scum’ was twice been painted on to the outer walls of the social club in Prime Minister Theresa May's constituency.

Bar supervisor at the club Gordon Marshall said it is not the first time the building has been vandalised.

Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Langley

A taxi driver was held knifepoint and robbed by a man and woman during a ‘distressing incident’ in Langley on Sunday.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Edward Elms from Slough Police station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we believe this incident is linked to two other incidents involving similar descriptions of the offenders involved.