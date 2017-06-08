Graffiti painted on walls of Maidenhead Conservative Club

Graffiti appeared on the Conservative Club in Maidenhead’s York Road on the eve of the general election.

The word ‘scum’ has twice been painted on to the outer walls of the social club in Prime Minister Theresa May's constituency.

Bar supervisor at the club Gordon Marshall said it is not the first time the building has been vandalised.

The last time was only a few weeks ago when ‘scum’ was also spray painted on the walls, and he thinks it could be the same culprits.

“All we can do is treat it with the contempt it deserves. I think it is quite pitiful.”

Last time the club reported it to the council who removed it ‘pretty quickly’.

Gordon was not sure if the incident had been reported to the police yet. The Advertiser has asked the police if they are investigating the incident.