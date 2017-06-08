Thu, 08
Prime Minister Theresa May casts her vote in Sonning

Grace Witherden

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

Theresa May cast her vote at Sonning guide and scout hut this morning.

The Maidenhead candidate was spotted at the polling station with her husband Philip May.

Dozens of photographers were waiting to pap the Prime Minister as she prepares for a long day awaiting the results of the general election.

The media were not the only ones at the polling station, as fellow Maidenhead candidate Bobby 'Elmo' Smith, an independent, was spotted with his mascot.

Thames Valley Police said this morning that voters may see increased numbers of officers on patrol today due to the election.

The force said it has not received any information about specific threats to the Thames Valley but the threat to the UK from international terrorism remains at ‘severe’, meaning an attack is ‘highly likely’.

