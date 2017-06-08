Dr George McGavin officially opens BCA zoo

TV entomologist Dr George McGavin helped officially open a new zoo at the Berkshire College of Agriculture on Monday.

He was joined by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, and mayoress Margaret Lenton for the ribbon cutting ceremony and the chance to see the inhabitants, which include meerkats, porcupines and monkeys.

Dr McGavin also gave a presentation to some of the students and BCA’s partner organisations.

Animal centre manager, Calvin Allen said: “It’s been a big job to get the facilities up to the standard we wanted and the number of species available so we felt it was time to have an official opening.

“It allows us to take our public events and tours a bit further and improve the standard of teaching for our students.”

Visit bca.ac.uk for more details.

