Burchetts Green School celebrates the Swinging Sixties

Peace, love and rock ’n’ roll took over Burchetts Green to help youngsters learn about the Swinging Sixties.

Children at Burchetts Green CE Infant School, in Burchetts Green Road, dressed up as the Beatles and other famous figures from the decade on Monday.

It was held to introduce a new history topic looking at major figures and events from the period, including Martin Luther King Jr, the moon landings and the 1966 World Cup.

Headteacher Delia Shepherd said: “All our topic days have the same ethos, which is that we want to create a curriculum that makes the children want to learn.

“That way, the children don’t even realise they’re learning because they’re enjoying it so much.

“When they’ve done the day they’re happy to look at things and write about it.”