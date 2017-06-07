Teams needed for Advertiser Charity Challenge

Rounders, five-a-side football and volleyball are some of the sports on offer at this year’s Advertiser Charity Challenge.

Teams are being sought to take part in the annual challenge which raises money for the newspaper’s Cracker Appeal.

The event, run in partnership with the Magnet Leisure Centre, will take place in Braywick Park on Thursday, June 29 from 6pm.

Teams to have signed up so far include the Magnet Leisure Centre, SportsAble and a home team from the ’Tiser.

Louisa Mace, event organiser, said: “We are calling on local businesses and organisations to sign up and have a go at becoming the 2017 charity champions.

“The event is great way to boost staff morale and it is always great fun.

“It also raises money for a really good cause.”

Teams of six to eight people are needed to compete against each other in a number of 15-minute events.

A barbecue will be held after the challenge.

Last year a team from Lane4 in Bourne End was crowned winners and more than £1,200 was raised.

The cost to enter is £100 per team, every penny of which goes to the appeal which supports the elderly and children in our community.

To find out more about the event, enter a team or donate a raffle prize, please contact Louisa Mace on 01628 678219 or email her at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk