Maidenhead Tuneless Choir to mark first anniversary

A choir for people who can’t sing is preparing to celebrate its first anniversary.

The Maidenhead Tuneless Choir is due to mark a full year of its members singing like no one is listening on Wednesday.

It now has more than 100 members and attracts about 60 people a week to its regular sessions at Maidenhead United Reformed Church, in West Street.

“I really can’t believe it,” said Tabitha Beaven, who runs the group, “I’m speechless and that doesn’t happen to me very often. It’s the highlight of my week and a lot of other people’s too.

“It’s not just getting to sing together, but it’s also a lovely community.”

The choir will be marking the milestone with a social sing-along picnic in Cookham Dean on Sunday. And on Saturday, July 1, it is set to take part in the London Southbank’s Chorus Festival. Visit www.facebook.com/tunelesschoirmaidenhead for details.