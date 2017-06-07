Dad to take on wing walk for Electric Eels swimming club

On Wednesday, June 14, Harry Harris will be strapped to the top of a light aircraft in Cirencester as it does loop the loops and gathers speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

This is all for the Windsor-based Electric Eels club which promotes competitive and synchronised swimming for children and young people with Down's syndrome.

Harry’s son George, nine, has been swimming with the club for the past year.

“He has become so confident and he loves it, which is the main thing,” he said.

"It helps a lot of children and young adults."

The 42-year-old, who lives in Larchfield, said his four children, also including Megan, 16, Grace, 13, and Joe, 12, are used to him doing ‘ridiculous things’, including a tandem parachute and 900m bungee jump.

The Electic Eels welcomes children from eight years old and trains at Windsor Leisure Centre in Stovell Road.

It was launched in 2008 and is a registered charity with all teachers, helpers and committee members working on a voluntary basis.

In 2014, the club also introduced synchronised swimming with duo Molly Khan and Vivian Novis winning silver in last summer’s World Down Syndrome Championships in Italy.

This is the first challenge that Harry, a payroll manager at Three, has taken on for charity and he has already passed his £500 fundraising target.

Money he raises will go towards training volunteers, transport and registration for events, swimming costumes and equipment.

Visit gofundme.com/flyharryfly to donate to the cause.