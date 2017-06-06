In pictures: Choose your Top Pet 2017

Here they are, all the entries in the Advertiser’s search for the area’s Top Pet of 2017. And now it’s time to choose your favourite.

We’ve been inundated with readers’ pictures of their dogs and cats, plus a rabbit, a couple of guinea pigs and even a tortoise.

It proves beyond all doubt that Advertiser readers love their pets – in fact the owner of Oriental Blue short hair cat Mojique (no 16) told us the pedigree puss even has his own email address and Harrods reward card.

So now it’s over to readers to pick their favourite. It might be the cutest, the most unusual, or the funniest picture that takes your fancy.

Whatever the reason please take a few minutes perusing our gallery of perfect pets and vote for your favourite by picking up a copy of this week's Advertiser.

You can vote as many times as you like, providing you use an original form every time.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer together with a framed 10”x8” photograph from it of their choice.

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, June 16, and the winner will be announced in the Advertiser the following week on Thursday, June 22.