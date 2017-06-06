In pictures: Young tennis players go head to head at Maidenhead Lawn Tennis Club

Budding tennis players battled it out at an inter-school competition.

The annual competition took place at Maidenhead Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday, May 25.

Teams from eight Maidenhead schools went head-to-head at the All Saints Avenue courts.

Each team was made up of eight players and coming out on top was St Edmund Campion Primary School.

The children from year three and four will go on to the Berkshire Schools Summer Games at Bisham Abbey in July.

They were followed by Oldfield Primary School in second place and Courthouse Junior School in third.

Sports teacher at Oldfield, Fran Hodge, said: "I've been practicing with my team at lunchtimes since Easter.

"We had tryouts in the playground and everyone who was interested had a turn."

From the interested players 10 were chosen for the team with one of the reserves having to step up on the day.

"They make friends and shake hands with the other schools after the match, there is good camaraderie," Fran added.