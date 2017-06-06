'Vulnerable' elderly couple conned out of £56,000 with bank card fraud

CCTV images have been released of a number of men and a woman police want to speak to after an elderly couple from Maidenhead were defrauded out of more than £56,000.

The couple received a call on April 19 from a person claiming to be from their bank asking if they had recently received replacement bank cards.

They said they had not requested any new cards and had not received any.

Two days later, the couple received another call from the same person asking if received the cards yet. They were told a courier would come to their house with the replacement cards and were asked about their PIN numbers.

One PIN number was disclosed and on the following day, Friday, April 22, after another call a female courier delivered two new bank cards to the couple and took their original debit cards away.

The couple's surname was spelled incorrectly on the new cards, so they rang an 0800 number on the back of the cards and spoke to someone about the error. They were told additional replacement cards would be delivered but they never were.

The following weekend, the fraudsters set up telephone banking and transferred funds from the victims' investment account into their current account. They spent a total of £56,950 over three days.

The fraudulent purchases were made on April 22, April 23 and April 24 at Costco Hayes, Costco Sunbury and Costco Watford, where large quantities of cigarettes were purchased. Large purchases were also made in central London at Jessops and John Lewis in Oxford Street and John Lewis at Brent Cross. Further purchases were also made in Starbucks and other locations in Acton and London.

A black BMW registration number AY05 XDC may have been used in connection with the fraud.

The victims were unaware of the fraud until they visited Lloyds Bank on Monday, April 24 and presented their 'replacement' card to the cashier asking to make a withdrawal.

Police have not released any further details about the victims at this stage.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Kew of Maidenhead CID, said: "If anyone recognises the people in the CCTV pictures please contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information about the offences.

"I am very keen to find the persons responsible for this terrible crime. They have preyed on vulnerable elderly victims and understably this crime is still causing the victims a lot of distress.”

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police via 101 and ask for DI Kew quoting reference 43170130138."

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.