Fundraising fair held for Reuben's Fight

A charity fair raising money for a three-year-old boy battling cancer was held at the Maidenhead Holiday Inn yesterday (Sunday).
Organiser Angela Sherwood, from Maidenhead, runs a social enterprise called Angela's Appeals, where people from the area can ask for help.
Since starting her project, Angela has raised about £2,200 for causes in the area.
Sunday's event, saw stall holders selling cakes, artisan cheeses, cooking sauces and jewellery as well as a prize raffle.
Youngsters at the market were entertained by a magician.
The day was held to raise money for the family of three-year-old Reuben Virdee. from Furze Platt, who is suffering from neuroblastoma, a rare cancer.
His family hope to seek treatment not yet available in the UK at a cost of around £250,000 and have been fundraising under the name of Reuben's Fight.
About 70 people attended Sunday's fair and collection figures are yet to be announced.
Angela said: "We're just trying to help people locally.
"I think Maidenhead as a whole are very generous."
Visit the Angela's Appeals Facebook page for more information.
