AROUND THE CAMPFIRE:
May saw 30 years of Rainbows celebrated in Maidenhead with a day of activities in St Mark’s Church.
The event included making bead bracelets and a party dress for Olivia the rainbow doll, a magician who taught the girls a magic trick, and a cake.
A nature trail at Ockwells Park was enjoyed by 2nd Woodlands Park Rainbows last month. They looked for wildlife including red kites and wild flowers.
Rainbows is the Girlguiding section for girls aged five to seven.
Visit girlguidingmaidenhead.org.uk/index.php/rainbows
