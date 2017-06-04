Pets Corner: Abbey, Ruby and Meg at CLAWS

Over the past two years these abused cats, with expert care and lots of love, have made great progress and, although still shy, especially Abbey, now enjoy being made a fuss of.

They are looking for a quiet indoor home with no other animals or children and an owner who has had experience with shy cats and who will spend lots of time with them.

We would like them to be homed together. Interested? Then please contact Sue at CLAWS on 01189 341699.