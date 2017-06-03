Open Gardens event in Pinkneys Green raises more than £2,000

Visitors strolled through a picturesque garden in Pinkneys Green on Sunday and raised more than £2,000 for charity.

Sarah Pajwani opened up her two-acre garden at St Timothee, in Darlings Lane, to support the National Garden Scheme, revealing its wildlife pond and rose terrace, among other features.

In total, 287 people visited with the event raising £2,457.

Money will now go towards supporting the NGS group of nursing and caring charities which include Marie Curie and Hospice UK.

Sarah said the day was ‘perfect’.