Man taken to hospital in 'life-threatening' condition after being found unconscious in Furze Platt Road house

Paramedics and police were called to a ‘serious medical emergency’ in Furze Platt Road last night (Wednesday).

A man in his 30s had to be taken to Wexham Park Hospital in a ‘life-threatening condition’ after being found unconscious in a property.

Officers were sent to the street following reports of a ‘fear for welfare’ incident at about 6pm.

The man remains in a critical condition.

It is not being treated as suspicious.