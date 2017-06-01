Coppa Club granted licence for new restaurant in Chapel Arches development

Coppa Club has been granted a licence for a new restaurant in the Chapel Arches development in Maidenhead.

In March, the Advertiser revealed Coppa Club Limited had applied for a new premises licence in the ground floor of the new Shanly Group Picturehouse development

Coppa Club has three restaurants in London and one in Sonning.

The restaurant is described on its website as a place for ‘eating, drinking, meeting and unwinding’ and the menu focuses on ‘thoughtful, unfussy, European food’.

Minutes from a licensing panel sub-committee, published on the Royal Borough website, confirm the licence was granted on Tuesday, May 9.

In the minutes of the meeting, it states applicant Mr O’Maoileoin explained there should not be any noise coming from inside the restaurant as it was a new building and has been sound proofed.

The minutes state: “The terrace area would be where the table and chairs would go and he suspected that was the real concern about would happen at night.

“To address that concern, the Coppa Club would make sure all windows and doors are closed by 10pm.

“There would be limited noise produced by outside diners but that would be the diners

talking.”

The Royal Borough granted a licence subject to conditions for the sale of alcohol from Monday to Thursday until 11pm, Friday and Saturday until 11.30pm and on Sunday until 10.30pm.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.