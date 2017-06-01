General election hustings to be held at Oakley Court Hotel on Sunday

Maidenhead election candidates will have the chance to speak at a hustings event on Sunday at the Oakley Court Hotel.

The event has been organised by Chris Challis, agent for Julian Reid, who is standing for the Just Political Party.

All 13 candidates for the town have been invited to participate.

Mr Challis decided to arrange the hustings after a number of candidates were not given the chance to participate in the hustings on Saturday, May 27, organised by Churches Together.

Only parties which held a parliamentary seat after the last election were allowed to participate.

Mr Challis said: "The atrocity in Manchester last week prevented the hustings on Saturday from being fully publicised. There was also no opportunity for most of the candidates to speak. Yet voters in Maidenhead constituency would like the opportunity to meet the candidates.

“All the candidates have been invited, and all those attending will be given the same opportunity to speak and answer questions.

“This will therefore be the hustings for the Maidenhead constituency. If you are a voter in the Maidenhead constituency, we hope you can attend.”

All candidates are welcome and the event will take place at 5pm at the hotel in Windsor Road.

Visit www.TheJustParty.org.uk/hustings if you are interested in attending