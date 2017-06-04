Youngsters given prizes for BCA creative writing competition

Young authors were given prizes for their work following a creative writing competition.

The contest was set by BCA, which invited youngsters to write stories inspired by religious art and imagery.

On Thursday, May 25, BCA vice principal Anne Entwistle was at Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery School, in Rutland Road, Maidenhead, to hand out certificates to the participants.

The children have also been invited to BCA for a tour of its on-site farm.

Teacher Zoë Rees said: “I think competitions like this really allow the children to be creative and a visual stimulus can really help with imaginative writing, which the national curriculum doesn’t always include.

“I think every child rises to a challenge and they thoroughly enjoyed it.”