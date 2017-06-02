Alexander Devine appeals for furniture to kit out new hospice

An appeal for furniture is being made by the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice to kit out the new building.

The hospice, which will be the first children’s hospice in Berkshire, is expected to be opened this summer after a two-year build in Woodlands Park.

Fiona Devine, co-founder of the charity said: “We’re looking for furniture but it has to be new for infection control.

“We’d be very grateful for sofa beds, dining suites and kitchen utensils.”

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, which began in 2007, was set up by Fiona and John Devine, a year after their eight-year-old son Alexander died from a rare brain tumour.

Ground was first broken for the £6.8m building in September 2015, and just a final £100k needs to be fundraised for the capital campaign, which funded the build.

Fiona said: “It seems like we’re progressing very slowly but we are beavering away.

There are requirements and regulations we have to go through and health and safety.

All this needs to be in place before the building is opened and then we’re at the mercy of the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

“Our Devine nurses are now supporting 90 families; it will just be so great to have the children in there to provide that specialised care for our families in a hospice which can be a home from home.”

The hospice will include a hydrotherapy pool, a sensory room, six child bedrooms, two adult suites and creative learning rooms.

Contact 08450550276 or visit www.alexanderdevine.org for more information or to get in touch.