Nationwide and BP staff raise more than £6,000 for Alexander Devine

Staff from Nationwide and BP joined forces to raise £6,200 for the Alexander Devine charity.

Nationwide in Maidenhead High Street completed 10 challenges which included leg-waxing, an Easter egg hunt, face painting and a cake sale.

Staff member Lucy Broadbent also ran the London Marathon for the charity.

On Wednesday, May 24, staff from Nationwide and BP met with the charity at the hospice site in Woodlands Park and presented them with a giant teddy.

Louise Turner, customer services manager at Nationwide said: “Sam Farmer, the manager at one of the local BP garages knew of our fundraising and wanted to get involved, she organised a giant bunny raffle and general raffle at some of the local garages.

“We all met at the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice to hand over what we had raised collectively to Jessica Lamont from the charity.

“At Nationwide, we raised £2,800 and BP raised £3,400, making a total of £6,200. Alone we can do so little but together we can do so much.”