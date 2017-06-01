£9m expansion plans unveiled for Furze Platt Senior School

Space for more than 300 extra pupils could be added to one of Maidenhead's most popular schools.

Furze Platt Senior School, in Furze Platt Road, has unveiled plans to redevelop part of its campus.

The scheme, which is estimated to cost £9m, would add a new hall and teaching block containing 11 classrooms, two seminar rooms, and four laboratories.

Designs were displayed on campus for members of the public to examine on Thursday, May 25.

Deputy headteacher Glen Bown said: “There's a population bulge coming through in Windsor and Maidenhead.

“It’s already hit the primary schools and it’s hitting secondary schools about now.

“Last year we took an additional 30 children at the request of the local authority – because of the demand for places and the fact that we’re oversubscribed.”

He added: “The most important thing for us is that the expansion will improve standards, the quality of what we provide and make it better for the children who come in the future and who are here now.”

According to its last Ofsted report, released in October and in which inspectors rated it Good, the school had 1,246 pupils.

The expansion should increase its capacity to about 1,600, including 320 in the sixth form, by 2025.

As well as gaining more and better quality teaching space from the new buildings, the scheme will also allow the refurbishment of other areas of the school.

For example, the current school hall will be converted into additional study areas for sixth formers.

It will also fit into a rolling improvement plan which has already seen music and drama studios, a maths block and leisure centre added in the last five years.

“The school has been here for 50 years and during that time all sorts of things have been bolted on and in many ways they’ve been added in quite an ad hoc way,” said Mr Bown.

“We’ve drawn up, with the architects, a master plan which puts things on campus in the places which are best for them, not just where they will fit.”

A planning application for the scheme is due to be submitted to the Royal Borough in June. If approved, construction is expected to be completed by September 2019.